Last week, President Donald Trump said the US would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.Last year, US imports of steel, iron and ferroalloy jumped 38 percent over 2016 levels to $33.5 billion, according to data from the Commerce Department. Imports of aluminum oxide and aluminum also rose 32 percent last year. Canada was by far the largest supplier, accounting for 40 percent of the imports.