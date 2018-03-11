Dietary education program developed for schools

NATIONAL

(Rural Development Administration)

The Rural Development Administration has developed an education program in which students can learn about a proper diet from cultivating their own agricultural products.The education program, called “Green Food,” consists of 18 sessions per year, nine sessions per semester.Students are provided with the opportunity to learn how to garden, plant, maintain and harvest crops, as well as how to cook and eat properly.The new program includes a guidebook and audiovisual materials for instructors.Materials related to the program can be downloaded online from the website “Nongsaro,” run by the Rural Development Administration.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)