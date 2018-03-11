College student investigated for killing father and sister

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A male suspect in Seoul was arrested for reportedly killing his family members with a weapon on Friday.Gangbuk Police Station said the man is under investigation for parricide and murder charges.The suspect has been suspected of killing his father and sister by striking them with a weapon at home around 7 p.m. Friday.Police suspect he beat the family members after his sister scolded him for destroying a newly purchased bed.The college student allegedly called police and confessed that he killed his father and sister. It has been confirmed that he was not drunk at the time and that he has not suffered from any mental illnesses, according to police.Police will seek an arrest warrant following a more comprehensive report.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)