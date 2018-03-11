[PyeongChang 2018] Amid passionate support, Winter Paralympic Games kick off

As the Winter Paralympics kicked off its 10-day run Friday, National Smile Team, affiliated with the Visit Korea Committee, hosted a campaign for the public near Gangneung Station on Saturday.
|Members of the University Students’ National Smile Team welcome foreign tourists at Gangneung Station for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games on Saturday. (Visit Korea Committee)
At Bandabi Photo Zone, tourists were able to take photos with the statues of the Paralympics mascots, attaching stickers printed with their own words of encouragement on a photo wall. Some also delivered free speeches on a stage, cheering for the participating athletes.
“I wish that not only Koreans, but all the athletes who participate in the Winter Paralympics will be able to achieve meaningful results,” said Park Mi-rae, who came to Gangneung to watch an ice hockey game.
“It is meaningful that I am able to participate in both the Olympics and the Paralympics,“ said Lee Gook-hyeon, a member of the University Students’ National Smile Team taking part at the campaign. “I will work on promoting Korea’s hospitality and smile as a member of the National Smile Team.”
