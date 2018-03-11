KDB to focus on cost structure during GM Korea due diligence

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

The state-run Korea Development Bank said Sunday it will thoroughly look into the cost structure of GM Korea Co. this week as it mulls whether to provide fresh loans to the loss-making Korean unit of General Motors Co.In a meeting with GM Executive Vice President Barry Engle in Seoul Friday, KDB Chairman and Chief Executive Lee Dong-gull agreed that the state bank will begin due diligence on GM Korea in a "fair and transparent" manner this week though the Detroit carmaker has yet to submit "very sensitive" data to the Korean lender, a KDB official said over the phone.After last month announcing its plan to shut one of its four car assembly plants in Korea by May and decide on the fate of the remaining plants within weeks, GM has been putting pressure on the KDB to participate in efforts to turn GM Korea around by injecting fresh capital.In response, the KDB demanded the US carmaker to present a concrete plan to revive and maintain its Korean operations in exchange for any financial help.The KDB is the second-biggest shareholder with a stake of 17 percent in GM Korea, with GM controlling 77 percent and SAIC Motor Corp. six percent.GM said it will convert $2.7 billion in debt it extended to GM Korea into equity and could allocate two new vehicles to its Korean plants if the KDB decides to extend a financial helping hand to its unit. The US carmaker also said it has to finalize its overall vehicle allocation plan this month, urging due diligence should be completed as quickly as possible.If GM fails to submit the sensitive data to the KDB, however, due diligence may not result in any fresh loan from the Korean government, KDB officials said.PricewaterhouseCoopers will carry out a detailed review on behalf of KDB with an aim to finish the process by the end of April, according to the state lender.Some 2,500 workers have applied for a voluntary retirement program offered by GM Korea. The company demanded its 16,000 workers to accept a wage freeze and no bonuses this year as part of self-help efforts.In 2017, GM Korea's sales fell 12 percent on-year to 524,547 vehicles, with its four plants producing 520,000 cars out of a total capacity of 910,000.(Yonhap)