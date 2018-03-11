Cho Yang-ho receives appreciation plaque from defense industry

|Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho (right).(Hanjin Group)
Cho recently stepped down from the chairman post of the Korea Defense Industry Association. He served the position for 14 years since June 2004.
The plaque thanked Cho for leading a stellar growth and transparent management in the defense industry. The newly appointed chairman Choi Pyung-Kyu, chairman of S&T Group, presented the plaque.
According to KDIA, Korea’s defense industry recorded 14.8 trillion won ($13 billion) of sales in 2016, which multiplied four times over a decade. The number of member companies also increased from 171 companies in 2004 to 643 companies as of 2017.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)