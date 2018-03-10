Slovakia's Farkasova wins first gold of Winter Paralympics

SPORTS

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova won the first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics on Saturday in women's vision impaired downhill skiing.Farkasova and her guide Natalia Subrtova finished in 1min 29.72 sec, beating second-placed Millie Knight of Britain and her guide Brett Wild by 0.86 sec.It was the Slovakian's sixth Paralympic gold in vision impaired skiing.Belgium's Eleonor took the bronze medal, finishing the course in 1min 31.60 sec.The Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics were officially opened on Friday night with a glittering ceremony, that included fireworks and light shows.North Korea took centre stage at the ceremony.Pyongyang is sending its first ever athletes, two cross-country skiers, to take part in a Winter Paralympics, the last stage of rapprochement with the South that began at last month's Winter Olympics. (AFP)