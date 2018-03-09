S. Korean Paralympic heroes bring national flag into opening ceremony

SPORTS

Eight South Korean athletes, including a handful of Paralympic medalists, carried the national flag into the main stadium for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics, during the opening ceremony on Friday.





They carried the national flag along the frozen waterway depicted on the stage, with Kim Mi-jeong, an alpine skier with a visual impairment, helped by her guide Kim Nam-hee.





(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

After the flag was hoisted, the stage was colored with the red and blue of "taeguek," the interlocking teardrop shapes in the center of the flag, as the South Korean national anthem was played.



The flag-bearers included Jeong Young-hoon, an alpine skier who was the first South Korean athlete to compete at the Paralympic Winter Games; Han Sang-min, who won South Korea's first ever Winter Paralympic medal by taking silver in the alpine skiing event in 2002; and Jo Gi-seong, triple gold medalist in swimming at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics in 2016. (Yonhap)