Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

S. Korean Paralympic heroes bring national flag into opening ceremony

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 9, 2018 - 21:13
  • Updated : Mar 9, 2018 - 21:13

Eight South Korean athletes, including a handful of Paralympic medalists, carried the national flag into the main stadium for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics, during the opening ceremony on Friday.


They carried the national flag along the frozen waterway depicted on the stage, with Kim Mi-jeong, an alpine skier with a visual impairment, helped by her guide Kim Nam-hee.


(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

After the flag was hoisted, the stage was colored with the red and blue of "taeguek," the interlocking teardrop shapes in the center of the flag, as the South Korean national anthem was played.


The flag-bearers included Jeong Young-hoon, an alpine skier who was the first South Korean athlete to compete at the Paralympic Winter Games; Han Sang-min, who won South Korea's first ever Winter Paralympic medal by taking silver in the alpine skiing event in 2002; and Jo Gi-seong, triple gold medalist in swimming at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics in 2016. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114