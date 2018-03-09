[Newsmaker] Scandal-ridden actor Jo Min-ki found dead

NATIONAL

Actor Jo Min-ki, who was being investigated for the alleged sexual assault of his students, was found dead Friday in what police suspect is a suicide.



According to officials, Jo was found by his wife around 4:04 p.m. at a storage room in the parking lot of a residential building, where he was registered to reside. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.





Jo Min-ki (Yonhap)

Police have yet to find any indications of a homicide and reportedly believe that the actor took his own life. Officials have yet to recover a suicide note.Jo, who was 52, had been accused of sexually harassing the students of a university where he had been teaching drama since 2004.On Feb. 20, an anonymous claim emerged online, accusing him of sexual attacks on several female students at the university. Jo was dismissed from his position later in the day.Jo had initially denied the reports and vowed legal actions against them. But a series of accusations followed, including one that allegedly involved the attempted rape of a 20-something woman at a local cafe.On Feb. 27, Jo admitted that the allegations were true. He was to be summoned for questioning by the police on Monday,By Yoon Min-sik