Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

[PyeongChang 2018] Bye, Soohorang -- Bandabi takes over as mascot

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Mar 9, 2018 - 17:28
  • Updated : Mar 9, 2018 - 17:28
Last month, the white tiger Soohorang received global attention for his adorable antics as the PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot.

The position will now be handed over to the black bear Bandabi, the official mascot for the PyeongChang Paralympic Games that run from Friday to March 18.

A whimsical video featuring the two mascots was uploaded on to the official PyeongChang Instagram account Wednesday. Soohorang was spotted giving instructions and tips on how to captivate audiences with cute gestures to his successor.

(PyeongChang Instagram)

Why are Bandabi’s eyes looking sideways?

The reason is simple, PyeongChang organizers say.

As Bandabi’s hand is stretched out and pointing to the left, welcoming visitors to the Paralympic Games and to PyeongChang, his eyes are naturally following that direction, a PyeongChang official said. 

(Yonhap)

Bandabi is an Asiatic bear, the symbolic animal of Gangwon Province, host of the PyeongChang Olympics and Paralympics. 

Bandabi (left) and Gomduri

His predecessor is Gomduri, a bear mascot for the 1988 Seoul Summer Paralympics. Like Bandabi, Gomduri also sported a half-moon shaped emblem on its chest, signifying harmony between people with and without disabilities.

(doo@heraldcorp.com

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114