2012 Olympic badminton medalist Chung Jae-sung dead at 35

NATIONAL

HWASEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- 2012 Olympic badminton bronze medalist Chung Jae-sung passed away on Friday at age 35.



Chung's wife found him dead in the living room of their home in Hwaseong, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, at 8:12 a.m. on Friday, according to local police.



Police said Chung was diagnosed with arrhythmia after a checkup three years ago, and his surviving family said Chung had complained of occasional chest pains, especially when he was under stress.





Police said the exact cause of Chung's death has not yet been determined and they will ask the National Forensic Service to conduct an autopsy.Chung teamed up with Lee Yong-dae to win bronze in the men's doubles at the 2012 London Olympics. The duo reached No. 1 in the world rankings in 2009.The local and international badminton communities reacted with shock after Chung's sudden death.Kim Jung-soo, executive director of the Badminton Korea Association and former national team head coach, remembered Chung as a feisty player."Despite his short stature, he tried so hard to be among the world's best," Kim said. "It's so sad to see him go."Lee Chong Wei, former world No. 1 in the men's singles, told the Malaysian newspaper Star, "This is sad news. I offer my condolences to his wife and two children and I pray that the family will stay strong."Tan Boon Heong, who lost to Chung and Lee in the bronze medal match of the 2012 Olympics, was also quoted by the Star as saying, "I'm so sorry to hear this news. He was a super fit as a player." (Yonhap)