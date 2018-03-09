S. Korea approves funding to cover NK's Paralympic bills

A state-run agency in charge of inter-Korean relations finalized its decision to extend its funding to North Korea on Thursday, following its massive financial support for the Winter Games.
|North Korean sit skier Kim Jong-hyon (Yonhap)
South Korea tapped into the state budget to pay 2.86 billion won to cover the Olympic bills for Pyongyang, allowing hundreds of North Koreans to participate in the 2018 Winter Games.
The latest funding for the Paralympics will cover the costs of food, accommodation and goods for the North Korean delegation.
A 24-member North Korean delegation arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to attend the PyeongChang Paralympics, which kicks off Friday.
Two North Korean sit skiers, Ma Yu-chol and Kim Jong-hyon, received a special invitation from the International Paralympic Committee. It is the first time for North Korean athletes to compete in the Winter Paralympics.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)