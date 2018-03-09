Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Mar 9, 2018 - 16:20
  • Updated : Mar 9, 2018 - 16:20


The Vanished
(Korea)
Opened March 7
Thriller
Directed by Lee Chang-hee

The body of a recently deceased business mogul Yoon Sul-hee (Kim Hee-ae) goes missing, and the widower Park Jin-han (Kim Kang-woo) is called in by the police for questioning.
It soon becomes apparent that Park hides a dark secret related to his wife’s death and detective Woo Jung-sik (Kim Sang-kyung) attempts to dig up what Park has buried. 




Tomb Raider
(US)
Opened March 8
Action, Adventure
Directed by Roar Uthaug

Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father‘s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. 




Little Forest
(Korea)
Opened Feb.28
Drama
Directed by Yim Soon-rye

Hye-Won (Kim Tae-ri) gets tired of her difficult life in the city and moves back to her hometown in the country. There, she heals her emotional wounds with the help of her longtime friends, nature and food. 



Black Panther
(US)
Opened Feb. 14
Action, Adventure, Sci-fi
Directed by Ryan Coogler

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as king and Black Panther is tested.

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114