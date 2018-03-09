Moon's approval rating jumps back to over 70% amid thaw in ties with NK

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating jumped back to over 70 percent thanks to the landmark agreement with North Korea to hold a third inter-Korean summit.



The Gallup Korea survey, conducted on 1,005 adults from Tuesday to Thursday, showed that Moon's rating rose 7 percentage points to 71 percent from a week earlier.



Negative views of Moon's performance fell 4 percentage points to 22 percent.





President Moon Jae-in speaks at the 50th Korea National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, March 8, at KINTEX. (Yonhap)

"It appears that this has been influenced by the achievements made by President Moon's special envoys during their visit to North Korea, including an agreement to hold an inter-Korean summit," Gallup Korea said.During the meeting with the South's envoys Monday, the North's leader agreed to hold a summit with Moon in late April, expressed a willingness to hold denuclearization talks with the U.S. and offered to suspend nuclear and missile tests while talks are under way.In Washington, South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, who led the delegation to the North, told reporters that Kim also offered to meet with U.S. President Trump as soon as possible, and Trump agreed to do so by May to achieve permanent denuclearization. (Yonhap)