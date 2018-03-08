[Herald Interview] Upcoming South Korea-US drills to be “consistent” with previous ones: US Navy commander

A top US Navy official Thursday downplayed the South Korean defense minister’s remark about scaling down the deployment of US strategic assets, describing them as “a little bit of ribbing.”
Speaking to The Korea Herald, he emphasized that the scope of the allies’ upcoming Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises would be on “the same size, scope and scale” with previous ones.
US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Scott Swift’s comments came after his meeting with Defense Minister Song Young-moo, who said the US did not need to send a nuclear submarine and other strategic assets for the upcoming drills.
This came amid the speculation that Seoul might want to scale down the scope of the exercise in order to sustain the peaceful mood on the peninsula after the Olympics.
The Defense Ministry later described Song’s comment as “well-wishing” remarks for Swift, who will retire around May.
Swift also cautioned against interpreting the comments too directly.
“I wouldn’t have characterized Minster Song’s as having said that. Those may have been his words, but that’s not how I took it,” he said. “Being a retired admiral, he is quick to suggest of what I should do with the naval forces assigned to me.”
“Song and I have continuing discussion of flexibility of the maritime forces. I took his comment to be a little bit of ribbing, that now is the time for consistency and we should continue to leverage the flexibility that the naval forces have.”
|US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Scott Swift. Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald.
Speculation has been rampant that South Korea wants to scale down the joint drills by reducing the number of strategic assets deployed to the Korean Peninsula. Last year’s exercises were the largest ever in scale, with the deploying of USS nuclear aircraft carrier Carl Vinson.
President Moon Jae-in’s special adviser Moon Chung-in suggested low-profile exercises, suggesting that the field-training Foal Eagle exercise be “adjusted” while the computer-simulated Key Resolve exercise proceeds as planned.
Foal Eagle is expected to take place at the start of April, followed about three weeks later by Key Resolve. Citing US defense officials, NBC News reported Wednesday that Foal Eagle will kick off at the end of March.
“(Adjusting the scope of the exercise) hasn't been reflected in any of the discussions that I've had today,” said Swift, who met South Korean military officers, including Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Jung Kyung-doo after arriving in Seoul Wednesday.
“I would characterize my Korean friends as describing their expectations for the exercise as having being consistent with exercises that we've done in the past. I've heard a reaffirmation that conducting the exercise is very important from the context, once again, of consistency.”
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)