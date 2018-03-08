[Herald Interview] Upcoming South Korea-US drills to be “consistent” with previous ones: US Navy commander

NATIONAL

A top US Navy official Thursday downplayed the South Korean defense minister’s remark about scaling down the deployment of US strategic assets, describing them as “a little bit of ribbing.”



Speaking to The Korea Herald, he emphasized that the scope of the allies’ upcoming Key Resolve and Foal Eagle exercises would be on “the same size, scope and scale” with previous ones.



US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Scott Swift’s comments came after his meeting with Defense Minister Song Young-moo, who said the US did not need to send a nuclear submarine and other strategic assets for the upcoming drills.



This came amid the speculation that Seoul might want to scale down the scope of the exercise in order to sustain the peaceful mood on the peninsula after the Olympics.



The Defense Ministry later described Song’s comment as “well-wishing” remarks for Swift, who will retire around May.



Swift also cautioned against interpreting the comments too directly.



“I wouldn’t have characterized Minster Song’s as having said that. Those may have been his words, but that’s not how I took it,” he said. “Being a retired admiral, he is quick to suggest of what I should do with the naval forces assigned to me.”



“Song and I have continuing discussion of flexibility of the maritime forces. I took his comment to be a little bit of ribbing, that now is the time for consistency and we should continue to leverage the flexibility that the naval forces have.”





US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Scott Swift. Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald.