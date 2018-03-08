Apink to return with single in April

ENTERTAINMENT

Apink (Plan A Entertainment)

Girl group Apink will return with a new single in April, the group’s agency Plan A Entertainment said Thursday.According to the agency, the six-piece act will release the song to celebrate its seventh anniversary this year. It will be the group’s first release since “Pink Up” in June last year.Band leader Park Cho-rong hinted at the upcoming song in a Naver V live broadcast last week.Apink made its debut in April 2011 with its first EP “Seven Springs of Apink.”Often compared to first-generation K-pop girl groups S.E.S and Fin.K.L., Apink rose to stardom with its innocent and girlish image. The group’s bubblegum hits include “No No No,” “My My,” “Mr. Chu” and “Remember.” In June last year, the group released its sixth EP “Pink Up,” along with the lead track “Five,” which had swept local music charts.