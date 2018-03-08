Artificial intelligence is coming to home karaoke

The two firms signed an agreement Thursday at KT’s headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul.
The two companies are planning to create a new artificial intelligence-powered karaoke service for homes this year, and to continue cooperating in the entertainment sector using KT’s latest technologies and Kumyoung’s music content.
|Kim Won-kyung, head of marketing strategy for KT (left) and Kim Jin-gap, president of Kumyoung Group, shake hands at a signing ceremony at KT's offices in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)
For example, Kumyoung will create a new solution called “KY-LiVEN,” which will be serviced through KT’s GiGA Genie system to allow users to go beyond simply streaming music and singing along.
The agreement is the latest in KT’s efforts to use its voice-activated AI speaker GiGA Genie to create a connected entertainment system for homes. KT is actively seeking partnerships with companies that have strong technology and name recognition to expand its home entertainment services, KT said.
