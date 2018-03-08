KB Financial moves to enhance social responsibility

According to the group, its affiliates, including KB Kookmin Bank and KB Savings Bank, will continue to launch financial products with low interest rates to help the working class, startups and SMEs.
|Participants attend KB Financial Group’s fair “KB Good Job Fair” in June, 2017, at KINTEX exhibition center in Goyang. (KB Financial Group)
For the loans, around 2.6 trillion won is set aside over the next five years. The group also decided to discard 3.5 trillion won worth of bonds due to be expired to support the restart of delinquent borrowers.
As for the non-financial sector, the group has been hosting a career fair since 2011, giving opportunities to 250,000 job seekers and matching 7,100 people with quality jobs so far.
KB Financial said the group will continue to run the career exhibition with the aim of helping around 1,000 job seekers find decent jobs every year.
The group’s social work is in line with the New Year’s address of Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo, who said, “Qualifications for being a leading financial group are not given by a company’s net profit or assets. It can only be given when its clients recognize it as the best company.”
|KB Kookmin Bank offers loans with prime rate without collateral for companies that are deemed stable with leading technologies as part of its move to help start and foster innovative venture companies. (KB Kookmin Bank)
KB Financial Group is also working to innovate its corporate culture to become more practical and simplify the way of sharing business reports and holding meetings.
The group is encouraging the members to minimize face-to-face reporting sessions and instead use the time to focus on problem-solving.
The firm is also conducting campaigns for better concentration during work hours to reduce idle time and be able to leave the office 30 minutes earlier.
It has designated every Wednesday and Friday as “family day” for the employees to leave work early and turns the office lights off as of 6:30 p.m.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)