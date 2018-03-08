[Trending] #Snow #Daegu

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

3월에

대구에

눈이..? pic.twitter.com/t6TIOVyGZW — 사진찍는 장성민 (@G9_Z9) 2018년 3월 8일

여러분 대구날씨가 미쳐써여. 3월에 분명 저번주말은 19도까지 올라가는 봄이였는데 3일만에 갑자기 겨울왕국이 눈앞에 있네옄ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ(당황스러워서 말잇못....) pic.twitter.com/ootlcPNKWd — JUNGU SISTER (@sister_jungu) 2018년 3월 8일

대구 더워서 눈 잘 안온다고 그런 사람 누구임..? ㅜㅜ 질퍽한 눈이 온다구ㅜㅜㅜ pic.twitter.com/i8672SGWa0 — 머랭✨ (@meoraeng0415) 2018년 3월 8일

A massive blizzard that hit Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday night has left locals perplexed by the unexpected snowfall in March.Daegu -- often called “Daefrica,” a compound word of Daegu and Africa -- is known for its scorching hot weather in summer. The city rarely sees massive snowfall in winter as well.According to the Daegu Branch Office of Meteorology, about 3.2 centimeters of snow has accumulated in Daegu, while 6 cm, 4.6 cm, 1.6 cm of snow blanketed Gumi, Sangju and Andong overnight respectively.Five to 10 cm of snow are expected to fall in North Gyeongsang Province until Friday.As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Daegu Branch Office of Meteorology had issued heavy snowfall advisories in 11 regions including Daegu, Gyeongsan and Gumi.Eight roads in Daegu have been closed to all traffic, while four schools closed due to the accumulated snow.The keyword “Daegu Snow” swept the trending bar in Naver and Daum on Thursday morning, while the topic also went viral on social media among local users.“Snow, in Daegu, in March?” a Twitter user said with a picture of snow.When the keyword “Daegu Snow” is searched on Twitter, numerous tweets from people who witnessed snowfall could be found.“The weather must be crazy. The temperature went up to 19 degrees Celsius last weekend, but today the city has turned into a winter wonderland. I’m speechless now,” a Twitter user said.”“I left home at 7 a.m. but I have been stuck on a road for two hours,” said another user, posting a picture of a traffic jam caused by the massive blizzard.“I was born and raised in Daegu but I haven’t seen this much snow in the city in my entire life.”“Who said Daegu never receives snow in winter? Now it’s snowing.”By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)