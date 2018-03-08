Two opposition parties submit request for parliamentary probe into GM Korea

NATIONAL

Two Korean opposition parties on Thursday submitted a request for a parliamentary probe into GM Korea's recent decision to shut down its plant in the southwestern city of Gunsan, party officials said.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party and Bareunmirae Party demanded the probe, arguing that the Seoul government's response alone is not sufficient to address the issue since many local jobs are at stake.



Last month, GM Korea announced its plan to close the Gunsan plant by May, citing low productivity.





Rep. Yun Jae-ok (R) of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and Rep. Oh Shin-hwan of the minor Bareunmirae Party submit a request for a parliamentary probe into GM Korea`s decision to shut down a plant in the southwestern city of Gunsan at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 8, 2018. (Yonhap)

The surprise decision drew the ire of the local community, which depends heavily on the company for employment, and sparked speculation that the US automaker might exit Korea altogether.Through the parliamentary probe, the parties hope to look into the government's response to the company's decision over the factory closure and its demand for state support as well as the plant's heavy losses from 2014-2017 and other issues.It remains uncertain whether the request will be accepted, as the ruling Democratic Party remains negative about the proposed probe.(Yonhap)