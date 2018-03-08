Moon's special envoys head to US to explain outcome of N. Korea trip

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser left Thursday for the United States to explain the outcome of his recent trip to North Korea that led to what many here have called "exceptional" concessions from the communist state, such as plans for an inter-Korean summit.Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office, has quoted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as saying the North is willing to suspend all its military provocations, including ballistic missile tests, as long as US-North Korea dialogue was in progress.He will directly explain the outcome of his Pyongyang trip to the highest US officials during his three-day visit to Washington, an official from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae told reporters.The US officials he will meet with are widely expected to include National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster and State Secretary Rex Tillerson.(Yonhap)