[Graphic News] Global cybercrime costs $600b annually: study

The annual cost of cybercrime has hit $600 billion worldwide, fueled by the growing sophistication of hackers and proliferation of criminal marketplaces and cryptocurrencies, researchers said Wednesday.A report by the security firm McAfee with the Center for Strategic and International Studies found theft of intellectual property represents about one-quarter of the cost of cybercrime in 2017, and that other attacks, such as those involving ransomware, are growing at a fast pace.Russia, North Korea and Iran are the main sources of cyberattacks targeting financial institutions, while China is the most active in cyber espionage, the report found.