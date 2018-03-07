[Newsmaker] Will NK deliver promise for denuclearization?

NATIONAL

With North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un expressing willingness to denuclearize during his meeting with the South Korea‘s special envoys, focus is now on whether this time around the North will deliver its promise that has never been fulfilled in the past negotiations.



Following its two-day visit to the North, the South Korean delegation announced Tuesday that North Korea had expressed a willingness to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and vowed to suspend all nuclear and missile tests while such talks were underway.



But doubts persist over whether the North would voluntarily give up the weapons deemed crucial to the survival of the regime. In a statement released Tuesday, the North said it would abandon its nuclear program provided that the military threat to the regime was eliminated and its security guaranteed.



“We rightfully possess nuclear weapons to protect our prime interest against the US nuclear threat,” the North’s state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Wednesday. “Faced with the world’s largest nuclear power, we have no choice (but to possess nuclear weapons) to defend our country’s system and destiny.“





(Yonhap)

North Korea`s Hwasong-15 ballistic missile. Yonhap