Asan, 500 Startups launch global startup content sharing website offered in Korean

The website, called The Bridge, will offer translated texts of startup-related blog posts, information and news from entrepreneurs and investors overseas, to give Korean founders better access to relevant startup knowledge and resources available in English.
The site will also generate content of its own designed to benefit startups, including tips and guidelines for marketing and data analysis, management, investments and general business operations.
“We hope that ‘The Bridge’ can act as a bridge between Silicon Valley and Korea’s startup community and help local entrepreneurs innovate and improve their business projects,” said Lee Hyuk-hee, head of startups at the Asan Nanum Foundation.
To access the site, visit http://bridge.500startups.co.kr/.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)