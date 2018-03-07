Prosecution takes over sexual assault case against ex-governor

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office said it decided to investigate the case on its own in consideration of the victim's wish, the case's jurisdiction and the need for a swift probe.
The victim filed an official complaint with the office on Tuesday.
Police have been conducting a preliminary investigation into the case, but they closed the case when the prosecution took it over.
|Former Gov. An (Yonhap)
The prosecutors' office formed an investigation team of four prosecutors.
"We will conduct an investigation in a thorough and speedy manner in accordance with law and principles," an official said. "We will also ensure the safety of the victim."
The victim, Kim Ji-eun, who served as An's political affairs secretary, claimed in a TV interview Monday night that An forced her to have sex with him four times over the past eight months.
An, a popular politician who had been widely considered a potential presidential candidate, has apologized and resigned as governor. His ruling Democratic Party also decided to expel him from the party.
A lawyer for Kim said that she wanted to file the case with the western district prosecutors' office because a sexual assault incident happened in the office's jurisdiction.
An plans to hold a press conference Thursday, an aide said.
An's former chief of staff, Shin Hyung-cheol, said in a mobile text message that An plans to offer words of apology during the conference set to take place at the South Chungcheong Province government building around 3 p.m. It will be An's first public appearance since the allegations were first raised.
Shin also said earlier that An is considering hiring a lawyer. (Yonhap)