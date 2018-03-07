Rumors of romance between Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon continue

ENTERTAINMENT

Park Shin-hye (Agatha) and Choi Tae-joon (Singles)

Rumors surrounding actress Park Shin-hye and actor Choi Tae-joon have surfaced again.A local media outlet reported Wednesday morning that the two have been dating for the past year. Citing entertainment industry officials, the report added that Park and Choi are close as they both studied at Chung Ang University.Park’s agency denied the claim, saying they are just close friends.The two stars had been caught in a rumor last April, when photos of them together had been repeatedly released. But they denied the claim, saying that they are friends and were accompanied by others.