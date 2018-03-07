Samsung to hand out Galaxy Note 8 to athletes at PyeongChang Paralympics

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will hand out free Galaxy Note 8 smartphones to participants in the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics slated to kick off this week.



The South Korean tech giant, an official partner of the International Paralympic Committee, said athletes will be provided with a special package featuring the Galaxy Note 8 along with a wireless charger and a dedicated case.



The company also plans to operate eight Samsung display zones throughout the venues of the 2018 Winter Paralympics to promote its "Do What You Can't" marketing project. Samsung promoted its products during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics last month as well, attracting 430,000 visitors to its zones.





(Yonhap)

The company will also update the official application for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics to provide information for Paralympic events. The app posted a whopping 1.28 million downloads during last month's event."Samsung has been working closely with the IPC since the 2006 Winter Paralympics, spreading athletes' touching moments to the world," the company said. "At the PyeongChang Paralympics, we hope that the spirit of the event, which centers on overcoming limits and disabilities, can be shared with the world through the innovative technology of Samsung."The 2018 Paralympic Winter Games will run from Friday through March 18 in PyeongChang, located 180 kilometers east of Seoul, and two other sub-host cities.Samsung also handed out the Galaxy Note 8 to participants in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)