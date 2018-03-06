[Breaking] Moon and Kim to hold summit at border village in late April

NATIONAL

Panmunjeom (Yonhap)

South and North Korea agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjeom at the end of April, Cheong Wa Dae announced on Tuesday.The presidential office also said North Korea pledged not to use nuclear or conventional weapons against South Korea.The North also expressed its willingness to freeze nuclear, missileactivities during talks with the United States.Those agreements were released after South Korea's special envoys returned home on Tuesday evening from their two-day visit to Pyongyang where they met North Korean leader Kim.