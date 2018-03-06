Sexual abuse at job sites increasing sharply

NATIONAL

The number of female consultations on sexual harassment at the workplace almost tripled in the last five years, with more than half of such victims having suffered various disadvantages after making their disclosures, an organization for women employees said Tuesday.



Female workers made a total of 692 sexual abuse-related consultations via "Equal Lines," which operates in 10 major cities, including Seoul, last year, the Korean Women Workers Association, the operator of the lines, said.





(Yonhap)

The number was up 52 percent from 454 in 2016 and about threefold from 236 in 2013, it added.63.2 percent of those who made accusations last year suffered discrimination after having done so, a massive increase from 2015's 34 percent.This discrimination included unreasonable punishment by management, group bullying or dismissal, it said.By age, women in their 20s were the biggest victims of sexual molestation with 48.4 percent of the total, trailed by those in their 30s (28.3 percent) and those in their 50s or older (13.4 percent), according to the association.Of the perpetrators, 63.6 percent were the victims' seniors; 17.4 percent company heads; 12.2 percent male colleagues; and 4.2 percent were customers, it said. (Yonhap)