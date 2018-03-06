Korean students declare support for women's liberation

NATIONAL

University students across the nation on Tuesday voiced strong support in unison for the feminist movement amid the whirlwind of the nation-rocking "Me Too" campaign, stressing, "It's time to liberate women from suppression."



The joint action came in the wake of an outpouring of women's revelations of their sexual abuses committed by their male seniors in various sectors, including the prosecution, entertainment industry, cultural and academic circles, and churches.



The latest and most shocking exposure was South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung's sexual assault of his female secretary. An, who is deemed to be a highly promising candidate for the next presidential election, resigned from the office right after the female victim disclosed it Monday.





The March 8 Students` Joint Action declares support for women`s liberation and the Me Too campaign at Gwangwhamun Square in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The "March 8 Students' Joint Action," made up of 98 school clubs and 1,087 students, announced the March 8 Students Declaration advocating women's liberation during a news conference at Gwangwhamun Square in downtown Seoul. The declaration was made on the occasion of the upcoming International Women's Day, which falls on March 8."Women's rage is shaking the Korean society due to a series of incidents ranging from an indiscriminate murder of a woman by a stranger at a public restroom (in 2016) to the Me Too campaign," the group said. Then, the murderer testified that he killed the 23-year-old woman as he had always been "ignored" by women."The protest of female garment workers in New York, which took place 110 years ago calling for women's labor and dignity rights is now echoed back to us," it said.The association called on the government to abolish abortion as a crime and take charge of the responsibility for child rearing by providing quality jobs to women."We (students) first will make our society safe from sexual violence for ourselves and create a solidarity for women's liberation," the group said. (Yonhap)