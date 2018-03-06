Police to probe high school teacher over sexual misconduct claims

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A high school graduate in Incheon said that she had been sexually harassed by a male teacher.She accused the teacher of sexual harassment Saturday, according to Incheon Yeonsu Police Station on Tuesday.The high school graduate said, “At the women’s high school I attended, the male teacher sexually harassed me, including touching my body.”She said there are two other victims who can testify about his actions.Taking the advice of the help center of the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education, she asked police to investigate the case.She posted on Facebook on Thursday that she had been sexually harassed by her teacher, and that phone calls or text messages from other victims would be much appreciated.“Police will first hear from the other alleged victims the student mentioned and then summon the teacher for investigation,” said a police official.Police will notify the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education regarding the investigation and check for any other possible victims.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)