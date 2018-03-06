More dirt on scandal-ridden actor, director to be aired on TV

ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Ki-duk (Yonhap)

Further revelations on alleged sexual harassment involving director Kim Ki-duk and actor Cho Jae-hyun will be aired Tuesday on an MBC show.According to the producers of the investigative journalism program “PD Notepad,” the latest episode will be about the two prominent figures in Korea cinema.Kim was recently accused of assaulting an actress and coercing her to do an unscripted sex scene while filming the 2013 movie “Moebius.” Cho recently admitted to the sexual harassment allegations involving an actress and staff members.“PD Notepad” will feature testimonies related to other acts of sexual harassment by Cho and Kim, officials said. This includes an allegation by an actress who claims that the famed director demanded that she have sex with him, and fired her upon her refusal.Another actress is also said to have been sexually abused by Kim and Cho.Kim and Cho have shared their sides of the story with the producers of “PD Notepad,” which is expected to also be aired on Tuesday’s episode.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)