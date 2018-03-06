OB’s Brazilian CEO gets Korean name

|Oriental Brewery CEO Ko Dong-woo (OB)
The 45-year-old CEO, who took the post in January, is a veteran beer expert with over 20 years of experience at AB InBev. Until recently, he served as the vice president of AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific branch.
OB said his name was made based on Korean traditional fortune telling. The Chinese character of his name Dong-woo directly translates to “provide support to the growth of East,” meaning that he will lead the sustainability and development of the organization by using manpower in right places.
Ko, his surname, came from ‘Co’ of his original family name Cosentino.
“CEO Ko’s effort to understand Korean culture and share the same cultural values with the company is part of OB’s hope to communicate better and become closer with the Korean market and consumers,” said an official from OB.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)