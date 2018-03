NATIONAL

In a rare move, North Korea's state media outlets extensively reported on the historical meeting between South Korea's special envoys and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.The Rodong Sinmun, the North's state-run newspaper, dedicated plenty of space to the unprecedented meeting. Kim appeared all smiles as he shook hands with South Korea's top security adviser Chung Eui-yong.Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju hosted the South Korean envoys and reportedly enjoyed a satisfactory dinner with "results" at the Workers' Party of Korea building in Pyongyang.