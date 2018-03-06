Two protesters apprehended after attempting to charge into US Embassy

NATIONAL

Two anti-American activists have been taken into custody after attempting to charge into the US Embassy in Seoul demanding the allies cancel planned joint military exercises, police said Tuesday.



The protesters were apprehended around 12:30 p.m. Monday as they tried to dash into the embassy while throwing out leaflets reading, "Permanently end nuclear war exercises for northward invasion," police said.





The US Embassy in Seoul`s Jongno District. (Yonhap)

Marc Knapper, charge d'affaires at the embassy, said last week that there is no chance of the US and the South further delaying the joint military drills that have been postponed to encourage North Korea to take part in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics last month.Police said they plan to book them for investigation without physical detention for violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act that bans protests within a 100-meter radius of foreign diplomatic missions. (Yonhap)