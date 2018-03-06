Govt. to announce measures against workplace sexual violence

NATIONAL

The government said Tuesday it plans to announce measures against sexual violence in the workplace, amid the fast spread of the #MeToo movement in South Korea.



The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it will announce a set of measures on Thursday through a joint press conference with the education, justice, culture and labor ministries. The head of the five ministries will convene later Tuesday to consult on their joint efforts.



Last week, the gender equality ministry announced measures to toughen the punishment of sexual violence in the public sector, including plans to revise the national public service law to have public servants dismissed when they receive a fine worth 3 million won ($2,800) or a heavier sentence for sexual crimes.





Women participate in an International Women`s Day ceremony in central Seoul on March 4. (Yonhap)

Gender Equality Minister Chung Hyun-back said the government will “provide effective measures in rooting out sexual harassment and violence within society and also protect and support victims.”The #MeToo movement in South Korea was triggered by a female prosecutor who revealed in January that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior colleague several years ago.It was followed by a raft of revelations from alleged female victims in the culture, arts, education and religious sectors.South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung, a former presidential contender, is also accused of sexually abusing his female aide for months. (Yonhap)