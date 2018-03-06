Go to Mobile Version

Korea's current account surplus narrows to $2.68b for January

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 6, 2018 - 09:32
  • Updated : Mar 6, 2018 - 09:32
Korea's current account surplus narrowed in January from a month earlier due mainly to a jump in the deficit of the service account, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's current account surplus reached $2.68 billion in January, down from a surplus of $4.09 billion a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

It marked the 71st consecutive month of a current account surplus, which started in March 2012.

(Yonhap)

The services account deficit widened to $4.49 billion from a deficit of $3.77 billion a month earlier due to a rise in overseas trips and foreign business services.

Also, the goods account surplus slightly narrowed to $8.11 billion in January, from $8.21 billion a month earlier.(Yonhap)

