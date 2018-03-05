Ian Bostridge to hold first concert as artist-in-residence of Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra

Introduced by the orchestra’s new CEO Kang Eun-kyung at the press conference, English tenor Ian Bostridge is the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra’s first artist-in-residence. The tenor will start his season at the orchestra with a concert Tuesday at the IBK Chamber hall of Seoul Arts Center. The English tenor will hold a total of seven concerts this year.
|English tenor Ian Bostridge poses for pictures after a press conference held at Sejong Center on Monday. (The SPO)
“I was in Florence the summer before last, when I was working at a conference. Also on the panel was Jin Un-suk. She was a great influence on this,” said Bostridge about his appointment as the SPO’s artist-in-residence.
His first concert program will comprise two separate parts. During the first half of the concert, the tenor will perform works by Beethoven and Schubert, who was greatly influenced by the former.
“This program is a sort of exploration of the connections between Schubert and Beethoven,” Bostridge said. “Having trained as an academic, as a historian, helps you to be analytical and that’s been very helpful in preparing to do what I do. But in terms of performance, it’s much more about living in the moment and intuition,” he said regarding his approach to performing.
He will perform Schubert’s “Schwanengesang” and “Auf dem Strom,” as well as Beethoven’s “An die ferne Geliebte” accompanied by pianist Saskia Giorgini.
Giorgini will also perform Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 26 Op. 81a, also known as “Les Adieux.” After the intermission, Bostridge will perform the Asian premiere of the chamber music version of Mahler’s “Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen” arranged by Colin Matthews together with the SPO.
Bostridge will also perform on Saturday and Sunday with the National Chorus of Korea.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)