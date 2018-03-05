[Graphic News] China is top steel producing country

WORLD

China produced 808.4 million metric tons of Crude Steel, accounting for 50.3 percent of the world’s total production. China is home to the largest steel producing companies - mostly state-owned - such as Hebei Iron and Steel Group, Angang Steel Co., Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel Corp., and Jiangsu Shagang Co.Last week, China warned that US President Donald Trump’s vow to impose high tariffs on steel and aluminum would have a “huge impact” on the global trade order, adding that Beijing would work with other nations to protect its interests.