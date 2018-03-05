[Trending] #7Princess #SugarMan

ENTERTAINMENT

(JTBC)

Oh In-young (JTBC)

The members of the K-pop group 7 Princess returned to the small screen Sunday night all grown up after unofficially disbanding a decade ago.The group made a surprising appearance on JTBC’s show “Two Yoo Project Sugar Man” on Sunday and sang their hit number “Love Song.”The show, hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and You Hee-yeol, features K-pop singers who had enjoyed only a brief period of popularity with their single hit.The group, which debuted in 2003, consisted of seven members who were only 7 to 13-years-old at the time. The first album with the title song “Love Song” sold over 900,000 copies, while the song ranked the most downloaded ringtone at the time. After going through several member replacements, the group was unofficially disbanded in 2008.The average age of the members was 7.8 in 2004, but they are now in their early 20s. Most of the members are majoring in theater and film in colleges, while another member Oh In-young is set to go England to work for BBC as a journalist.After the show, the group’s name shot to the first rank on Naver’s trending bar and it stayed there until Monday morning.“All of the members are all grown up now. I almost cried (while watching the show,)” a comment said on Naver news article, which garnered over 3,500 likes in 5 hours.“If you were born in the 90s, it’s hard not to be emotional,” another commenter said, implying time flies so fast. The comment also received over 3,300 likes and 50 similar comments from users who say they cried as well.A Twitter user @tenS2nis tweeted “Do you remember the ‘Love song’ of 7princess? They starred in ‘Sugar Man,’” attaching the footage of the performance. The post soon garnered over 2,400 likes and was retweeted over 7,000 times, while the footage was played over 80,000 times.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)