[PyeongChang 2018] NK sends members list for its delegation to Paralympics

A vice chairman of North Korea's agency for protecting disabled athletes will lead the North's 20-member athletic delegation to the PyeongChang Paralympics in South Korea, Seoul officials said Monday.Jong Hyon, a vice chairman of the central committee of the Korean Federation for the Protection of the Disabled, will visit the South on Wednesday, leading the delegation that includes six athletes.The North will also dispatch a four-member delegation of officials from its Paralympic Committee led by Kim Mun-chol, chairman of the KFPD.Seoul's unification ministry said the North sent a list of members for its delegation Sunday as it prepares to take part in the March 9-18 Paralympics."North Korea's athletes will take part in a cross-country skiing event and return home around March 15," Baik Tae-hyun, a ministry spokesman, told a press briefing.The International Paralympic Committee has invited North Korea to the Paralympic Games and offered two bipartite slots to athletes to compete in Para Nordic skiing events. Sit-skiers Kim Jong-hyon and Ma Yu-chol were given the spots.Baik said former North Korean table tennis player Ri Pun-hui, a 50-year-old official at North Korea's sports association for the disabled, was not included in the members list of the delegation.South Korean table tennis player Hyun Jung-hwa played doubles matches with Ri against China when the two Koreas fielded joint teams at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships. (Yonhap)