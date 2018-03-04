Italian league postpones Sunday's games after Astori death

WORLD

The Italian league postponed all seven Serie A matches scheduled for Sunday after the overnight death of Davide Astori, the Fiorentina captain.





In this file photo taken on September 29, 2013 Cagliari's forward Davide Astori reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Cagliari vs Inter Milan at Nereo Rocco Stadium in Trieste. Astori was found dead on March 4, 2018. (Yonhap-AFP)

The game between Udinese and Fiorentina, where Astori was due to play, had been called off in the morning, as had the early kick off between Genoa and Cagliari, which was abandoned when players learned the news while warming up on the pitch.Astori, who was 31, died in his hotel room in Udine.The other five games postponed were Atalanta v Sampdoria, Benevento v Verona, Chievo v Sassuolo, Torino v Crotone and AC Milan v Inter Milan. (AFP)