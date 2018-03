BUSINESS

GALAXY S9 ON BURJ KHALIFA -- An advertisement for the release of Samsung Electronics‘ latest flagship phone Galaxy S9 is shown on the facade of the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai. The ad was shown five times over two days on March 2 and 3 (local time) on the world’s tallest building, complementing an experience zone where consumers could try out the new features of the Galaxy S9. (Samsung Electronics)