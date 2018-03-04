EXO fires up Singapore, gears up for Bangkok

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO performs in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday. (S.M. Entertainment)

EXO performs in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday. (S.M. Entertainment)

EXO on Saturday wrapped up its concert in Singapore as part of its ongoing Asia tour.Holding a concert for fans in the Southeast Asian country after almost a year, EXO performed 30 songs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, including hits like “Growl,” “Call Me Baby,” “Ko Ko Bop” and “Power.”In addition to the usual repertoire, there were also solo songs by the group’s members including Kai’s “I See You,” Suho’s “Playboy,” Chen’s “Heaven” and Sehun’s “Go.”Other performances like Chanyeol playing the piano and Xiumin and Baekhyun’s dance-off also took place.EXO will continue with its tour, heading to Bangkok for concerts from March 16-18.The boy band consists of nine members and is among the hottest groups in K-pop today.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)