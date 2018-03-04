Opposition leader denounces Moon for 'appeasement' policy

NATIONAL

A South Korean opposition leader on Sunday compared President Moon Jae-in's engagement with North Korea to former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain's appeasement policy, which failed to block Adolf Hitler's invasion of Poland in 1939.



"The Moon Jae-in government's policy of begging North Korea for dialogue and talk about special envoys are similar to Chamberlain's policy of appeasement toward Germany and will end up in helping the North buy time to complete nuclear weapons," Hong Joon-pyo, chief of the Liberty Korea Party, said on Facebook.







Rep. Hong Joon-pyo (Yonhap)

"The British people overwhelmingly supported the prime minister who was deceived by Hitler's disguised peace offensive before World War II, and as a result, they suffered massive deaths and a period of national ordeal after the outbreak of the war," he added.His remark came just before the presidential office announced Moon's special envoys to North Korea to foster cross-border rapprochement and dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.He warned that Moon's lenient policy is causing fractures in cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan, which will break the balance of military might on the peninsula and put the security of South Korea in danger. (Yonhap)