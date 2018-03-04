Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Electronics to reveal new QLED TVs this week

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 4, 2018 - 13:42
  • Updated : Mar 4, 2018 - 13:42

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. will unveil its new lineup of QLED televisions in New York this week to step up its push for the high-end TV market, company officials said Sunday.

Samsung said it plans to show off its new QLED TVs that are 65 inches or more in a global launching event at the American Stock Exchange in New York City on Wednesday, without disclosing details of the new products.


(Yonhap)


The term "QLED" is a marketing acronym created by the electronics maker for its high-end liquid crystal display TVs that use quantum-dot technology. Quantum-dot sets are an improvement on existing LCD technology, which the majority of TVs on the market use.

Samsung debuted QLED TVs in 2017 and has promoted them as a better platform for larger display products than its organic light-emitting diode lineup, while its smaller Korean rival LG Electronics Inc. is sticking with OLED TVs for high-end buyers favoring big screens.

In January, the company said it will push ahead with the two-track strategy in its flagship TV business by adding its micro-level LED lineup to its existing QLED TVs. (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114