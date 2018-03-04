Samsung Electronics to reveal new QLED TVs this week

BUSINESS

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. will unveil its new lineup of QLED televisions in New York this week to step up its push for the high-end TV market, company officials said Sunday.



Samsung said it plans to show off its new QLED TVs that are 65 inches or more in a global launching event at the American Stock Exchange in New York City on Wednesday, without disclosing details of the new products.







(Yonhap)

The term "QLED" is a marketing acronym created by the electronics maker for its high-end liquid crystal display TVs that use quantum-dot technology. Quantum-dot sets are an improvement on existing LCD technology, which the majority of TVs on the market use.Samsung debuted QLED TVs in 2017 and has promoted them as a better platform for larger display products than its organic light-emitting diode lineup, while its smaller Korean rival LG Electronics Inc. is sticking with OLED TVs for high-end buyers favoring big screens.In January, the company said it will push ahead with the two-track strategy in its flagship TV business by adding its micro-level LED lineup to its existing QLED TVs. (Yonhap)