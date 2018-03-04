S. Korea to promote cruises at global trade fair

BUSINESS

South Korea will step up efforts to promote a wide selection of cruise travel programs at a global trade fair next week to attract more travelers from abroad, the maritime ministry said Sunday.



South Korean officials from the oceans and tourism ministries, as well as local travel agencies will be present at the Seatrade Cruise Global 2018 gathering, which will kick off in Florida on Monday for a four-day run. They aim to introduce local cruise programs at the leading industry exhibition.



Over 700 companies from 130 countries are expected to attend this year's event, which is expected to draw about 11,000 participants, its organizer said.





On Tuesday, South Korea will host a welcome reception jointly with five other members of Asia cruise corporations -- Hainan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan and Xiamen -- for 700 industry and government officials.



"South Korea has been promoting cruises in Southeast Asian nations to diversify the cruise travel market since last year," the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said. "We will expand support for the industry by inviting more guests and promoting programs in overseas fairs."



About 4,000 travelers from Taiwan will visit the southwestern port city of Yeosu aboard a cruise ship in the first half of this year to tour major sights in the area, the ministry said.



Some 10,000 cruise travels from Europe and the United States are also expected to visit the southern resort island of Jeju on nine occasions from now until November, according to the provincial government. (Yonhap)