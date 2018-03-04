Moon taps top national security adviser to lead delegation to North

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday named his special envoy to North Korea as speculations rise over his plans for facilitating US-North Korea talks.



On Sunday, Moon named National Security Council chief Chung Eui-yong as his special envoy to North Korea. Chung is to lead a five-member delegation that leaves for Pyongyang on a two-day schedule Monday.



Along with Chung, Suh Hoon, chief of the National Intelligence Service, Vice Minister of Unification Chun Hae-sung, senior National Intelligence Service Director Kim Sang-gyun, and Yun Kun-young, a Cheong Wa Dae official, are to visit the North as part of the delegation. The high-level officials are also to be accompanied by five working-level officials, Cheong Wa Dae said.







National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon, and Moon’s top national security adviser Chung Eui-yong. (Yonhap)