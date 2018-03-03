Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

BTS' 'Not Today' video passes 200 million YouTube views

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 3, 2018 - 13:30
  • Updated : Mar 3, 2018 - 13:33


The video for BTS' "Not Today" surpassed 200 million views on YouTube on Saturday, becoming the fifth video by the K-pop sensation to hit the milestone, the group's agency said.

"Not Today," a track off the group's album "You Never Walk Alone" released in February last year, garnered 200,094,662 views as of 1 p.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment.



The group now has five videos with more than 200 million views, including "Fire," "Dope," "Blood, Sweat & Tears" and "DNA," and seven videos with more than 100 million views. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114