US determines NK used chemical weapons: reports

NATIONAL

The United States has determined that North Korea used chemical weapons, foreign media reported Saturday, adding it is apparently pointing to the death of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The Associated Press reported that the finding made by the State Department was posted on the website of the Federal Register and takes effect Monday.



With the determination, the US is expected to restrict its assistance to the North, which has already been under multilayered sanctions due to its nuclear and missile programs.



The AP said there was no "justification" given for the finding but added it came almost a year after Kim Jong-nam died in Malaysia in what is suspected to be a VX nerve agent attack.





In February last year, Kim, the estranged half brother of the North Korean leader, was killed by two women -- one from Indonesia and the other from Vietnam -- at an international airport in Kuala Lumpur. North Korea is believed to have been behind his death, which the reclusive state has strongly dismissed.On Friday, North Korea denied a media report claiming that Pyongyang has been providing Syria with materials that can be used to manufacture chemical weapons.The New York Times reported last week that the North has supplied to Syria materials that can be used to produce chemical weapons like acid-resistant tiles and valves, and the country sent its missile technicians to Syria's chemical and missile facilities. (Yonhap)